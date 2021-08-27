Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 1,226,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,085. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.