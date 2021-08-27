DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the July 29th total of 715,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DPCM Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,758. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

