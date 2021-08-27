Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.86) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,476.13. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Draper Esprit VCT

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

