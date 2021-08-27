Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $1.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of TAKOF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

