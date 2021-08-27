Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $265,000 Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

