Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $282,000 in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY opened at $21.00 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

