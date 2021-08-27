Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $297,000 in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $3,999,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $7,357,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $921,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX).

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.