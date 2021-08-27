Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $423.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.