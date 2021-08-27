Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 538 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,092 shares of company stock worth $1,320,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

