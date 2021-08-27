Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.