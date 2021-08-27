Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,267 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $37.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

