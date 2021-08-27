Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $242,000 Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COVA opened at $9.62 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

