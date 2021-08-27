Dusk Network Trading Up 1.2% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $58.64 million and $3.29 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

