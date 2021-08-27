DXdao Price Tops $517.88 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $392,670.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $517.88 or 0.01055742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.96 or 0.00397444 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.