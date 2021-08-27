Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
