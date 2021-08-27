Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.