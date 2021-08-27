E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.42).

EOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.09 ($13.04). 4,615,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

