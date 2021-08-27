Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 3912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.
The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
