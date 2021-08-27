Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 3912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 132,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

