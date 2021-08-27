Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

