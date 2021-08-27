eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,037,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.