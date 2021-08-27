Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $27.85

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $28.84. Ebix shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $890.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 38.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.