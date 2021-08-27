ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 29th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.
ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.
ECMOHO Company Profile
ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.
