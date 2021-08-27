ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 29th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. ECMOHO has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of ECMOHO worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.