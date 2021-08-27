Eden (EDN) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Eden has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $748,068.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

