Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 51,428 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25.

MCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 120,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,494. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

