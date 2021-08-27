Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,846 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 459,280 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,622 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

