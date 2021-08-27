Efinity (EFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00125778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00153679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.45 or 1.00149212 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01021178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.95 or 0.06644264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

