Eiffage’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock remained flat at $$20.50 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65. Eiffage has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.