Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 6,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESALY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

