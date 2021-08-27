Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Elastic by 44.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

