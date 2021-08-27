Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.95.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 74.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Elastic by 278.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Elastic by 19.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 15.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

