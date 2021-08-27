Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.67)-($0.57) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.85. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.95.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.