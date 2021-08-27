Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMED remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 1,259,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,323. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Electromedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

