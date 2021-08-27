Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.