Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ELYS stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

