Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,049 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

