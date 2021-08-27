Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENDV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
