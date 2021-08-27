Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Update

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

