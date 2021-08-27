Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 133,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,651. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43.

