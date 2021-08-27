Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.