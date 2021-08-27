Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,184. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

