Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of MMP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

