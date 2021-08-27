Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.