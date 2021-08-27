Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

IYW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,044. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

