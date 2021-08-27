Entain’s (GMVHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GMVHF. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Entain has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

