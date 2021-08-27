EnterCoin Reaches Market Cap of $54,517.35 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $54,517.35 and $26,108.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.85 or 0.00759257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00099633 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.