Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.64. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 5,990 shares traded.

EGLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

