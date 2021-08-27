Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 297,832 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,832 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $192,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 102,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.