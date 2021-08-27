Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $184,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.10. The stock had a trading volume of 583,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,675. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.