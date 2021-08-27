Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $243.22 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $243,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 45,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

