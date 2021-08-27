Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.