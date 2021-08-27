Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $692,500.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

