EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,720.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $4,720.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

